Quantrill (11-5) earned the victory Tuesday against Baltimore, striking out four in six innings while allowing a run on a hit and three walks.

All four baserunners Quantrill allowed reached in either the second or third inning. He otherwise mowed through the lineup, including retiring the last 10 batters he faced. The 27-year-old pitched at least six innings in all six of his August starts and compiled a 4-0 record with a 2.13 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB in 38 innings during the month. In his next start, he's likely to pass 150 innings pitched, setting a new career high.