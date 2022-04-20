Quantrill was placed on the COVID-19 injured list for an unspecified reason Wednesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Since Quantrill was placed on the COVID-19 IL, he'll be able to return as soon as he clears the league's health and safety protocols. Kirk McCarty, Tanner Tully and Enyel De Los Santos had their contracts selected Wednesday, and one of them could start if Quantrill misses a turn in the rotation.