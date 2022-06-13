Quantrill (4-3) allowed a run on four hits and two walks while striking out four in six innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Sunday.

Quantrill continued his dominant stretch Sunday, as he's earned quality starts in seven of his last eight outings. In spite of his ability to limit runs, he's recorded over five strikeouts just once this season, and he has a lackluster 14.5 percent strikeout rate. The right-hander has a 3.38 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 66.2 innings this year and tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road Saturday against the Dodgers.