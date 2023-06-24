Quantrill (shoulder) is expected to begin his rehab assignment Sunday with Double-A Akron, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Quantrill was initially expected to take the mound Friday for Triple-A Columbus before the change of plans. He's expected to rejoin the Guardians on their road trip in Kansas City next week if all goes well in his rehab start.
