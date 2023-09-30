Quantrill (4-7) earned the win Friday, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk over five innings against the Tigers. He struck out three.

Quantrill was knocked around Friday night and yielded the most runs and hits of any September start. However, even with the less-than-stellar outing, the 28-year-old righty ends the month with a solid 2.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 20:13 K:BB over 32.2 innings. Quantrill turned his season around dramatically as he entered September with a 6.45 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 38:22 K:BB over 67 innings.