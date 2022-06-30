Quantrill allowed three runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out three in eight innings during Wednesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Twins. He did not factor in the decision.

Quantrill submitted his longest start of the season and his first quality start in his last three outings. The Twins did all their damage against him in the sixth inning with a two-run home run by Alex Kirilloff and a solo shot by Gio Urshela. Quantrill has remained a steady starter this year with a 3.72 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 51:25 K:BB through 84.2 innings. He's projected for a road start versus the Tigers next week.