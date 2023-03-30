site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Cam Gallagher: Added to roster
Gallagher had his contract selected by the Guardians from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.
Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria both made the roster and will be behind Mike Zunino on the depth chart. The fantasy value among the trio figures to be pretty minimal.
