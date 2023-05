Gallagher went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 5-0 win over the Orioles.

Gallagher has played infrequently as the Guardians' backup catcher, and this was his second two-RBI game of the year. It's been an ugly May for Gallagher -- he's gone 5-for-32 (.156) over 12 contests. While he remains in the backup role, he could be at risk of losing his spot on the Guardians' roster if they decide to call up Bo Naylor for an extended look in the majors.