Gallagher (head) was removed from Wednesday's game versus the Reds to undergo precautionary testing, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Gallagher went 0-for-1 before sustaining the head injury. He can be considered day-to-day until the results of those tests are known, but there's a chance he could end up on the 7-day concussion injured list if the results aren't good.
