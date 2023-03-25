Gallagher has been informed he's made the Opening Day roster for the Guardians, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Gallagher will be one of three catchers on the roster, with Mike Zunino as the starter and Meibrys Viloria also on the club. Gallagher signed a minor-league contract in January with Cleveland, so the Guardians will have to make room on the 40-man roster in order to purchase his contract.