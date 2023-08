The Guardians activated Gallagher (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Thursday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

After being taken out of Cleveland's game Aug. 16 against Cincinnati, Gallagher will return to the active roster after a minimum-length stay on the 7-day IL. However, the 30-year-old backstop has been a liability at the plate with a .339 OPS through 127 plate appearances this season and remains unlikely to see consistent playing time behind Bo Naylor.