The Guardians optioned Morris to Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Morris has been solid during his brief time in the majors, throwing two scoreless innings while striking out three batters. However, the Guardians will choose to send him back to the minors in favor of Touki Toussaint, who was promoted from Triple-A on Friday.
