Florial isn't in the Guaridans' lineup Thursday against the Athletics.
Florial is likely to start in center field most days as a strong-side platoon option, but he will take a seat Thursday with left-hander Alex Wood on the bump. Tyler Freeman will get the nod in center field instead and bat sixth.
