Williams (13-7) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, allowing one unearned run on two hits and one walk while striking out 13 across seven innings.

It was a nearly flawless performance from Williams, who capped off Tuesday's start by striking out five of the last six batters he faced. The one blemish to his night was a wild pitch in the fifth inning that allowed Kazuma Okamoto to score, but it was an otherwise spectacular night from Williams and a nice bounce back from his last outing against the Angels on Aug. 25, when he failed to make it out of the second inning. Williams' 13 wins are a career high, and he'll take a 3.81 ERA and 1.09 WHIP over 163 innings into his next start, tentatively slated for this weekend at home against Detroit.