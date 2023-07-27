Williams did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing three hits and two walks over four scoreless innings in an 8-3 win over Kansas City. He struck out five.

It's the second straight start that an elevated pitch count forced Williams out after four innings, despite limited damage against him. The rookie threw 87 pitches Wednesday, 56 for strikes, despite only issuing two walks. Williams is 1-2 this season with a 3.35 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 31:17 K:BB through seven starts (37.2 innings) this season. He'll look to provide more length in his next start, currently scheduled for next week in Houston.