Williams isn't listed as one of the Guardians' three scheduled starting pitchers for the team's season-closing series with the Tigers this weekend, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Williams last pitched Sept. 17, and though the Guardians haven't provided a clear update on his status, the 24-year-old rookie has presumably been dropped from the rotation for workload management reasons now that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention. Since he's still part of the 28-man active roster, Williams could be available out of the bullpen for the final three games of the season, though the Guardians may prefer to stay away from him. If Williams has in fact been shut down, he'll close the campaign with a 3-5 record, 3.29 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 81:37 K:BB across 82 innings with Cleveland following his June promotion from Triple-A Columbus. Williams should be assured an Opening Day rotation spot in 2024 on the heels of a strong first season in the big leagues.