Williams (knee) is expected to return to the rotation next Wednesday against the Twins, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Williams will get a bit of extra rest after exiting his last start Tuesday versus Minnesota due to right knee soreness, but it's a relatively minor concern. The 24-year-old right-hander has pitched to a solid 3.46 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 68:27 K:BB across his first 65 major-league innings (13 starts) this season for the Guardians.