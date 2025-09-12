Williams didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Royals, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander delivered his third consecutive quality start, and he's now tossed at least six frames while yielding two runs or fewer in seven of his 10 appearances since the All-Star break. However, homers and walks do remain an issue for Williams, who got taken deep in his fourth straight start while issuing at least three free passes for the third time during that span. Williams will take a 3.16 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 152:79 K:BB across 156.2 innings into his next start, which is set to be a tough matchup against the first-place Tigers.