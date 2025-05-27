Williams (4-3) took the loss against the Dodgers on Monday, allowing four runs on four hits and six walks while striking out three batters over 4.2 innings.

Williams' outing began ominously when Shohei Ohtani laced his first pitch to right field for a home run. That ended up being the only extra-base hit Williams allowed, but his struggles for the remainder of his time in the game were mostly centered on his control -- he issued a season-high six free passes and needed 109 pitches to get through 4.2 frames, with just 66 of his offerings being strikes. The control issues are nothing new for Williams, as he now leads the majors with 32 free passes allowed on the season. He's offered glimpses of excellence, especially with his 60 punchouts through 52.2 frames, and he racked up an impressive 15 whiffs Monday. However, Williams' WHIP stands at an inflated 1.58 due largely to the control issues, and his 4.27 ERA is well below league-average.