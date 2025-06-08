Williams took a no-decision after he allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five in six innings of work during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Astros in extra innings.

Williams continued to do a good job at limiting hits in his starts, surrendering five or fewer in six straight. Walks have been the thing to hurt the 25-year-old this season as he walked multiple batters yet again, just like in 11 of his 13 starts to this point. The strikeout numbers look good, but the right-hander must focus on cutting back the free passes in order to keep that ERA at least hovering around his current mark of 3.86.