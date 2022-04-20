The Guardians selected McCarty's contract from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
McCarty was one of three players added to the Guardians' 40-man roster and 28-man active roster as replacements for pitchers Cal Quantrill and Anthony Castro and infielder Owen Miller, all of whom were placed on the 10-day injured list for unspecified reasons. A 26-year-old lefty, McCarty posted a 0.79 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 11.1 innings in three starts for Columbus. He could be a candidate to make a start this weekend against the Yankees if Quantrill isn't available to make his scheduled turn through the rotation.