McCarty, whom the Guardians recalled from Triple-A Columbus earlier Tuesday, will start the second game of the team's doubleheader with the Rangers in Cleveland, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The 26-year-old lefty will be picking up his first MLB start Tuesday and his second big-league appearance overall, as he previously tossed three innings in relief in an April 24 game against the Yankees. Since returning to the minors after that outing, McCarty has worked a swingman for Columbus, starting in five of his eight appearances and logging a 3.10 ERA and 1.28 WHIP across 29 innings. Since he hasn't covered more than 5.1 innings in any his starts this season, the Guardians aren't likely to give McCarty a long leash against the Rangers.