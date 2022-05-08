Pilkington is scheduled to be called from Triple-A Columbus to start Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Pilkington earned a spot on the Guardians' Opening Day roster as a reliever, and he tossed five scoreless innings across three appearances between two stints in the majors before he was optioned down to Columbus a second time April 24. He's made two starts at Triple-A since heading to the minors, most recently working three innings and tossing 59 pitches in his May 3 outing. He'll likely be capped at around 70-to-80 pitches Sunday in his first MLB start.