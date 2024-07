The Guardians sent Boyd (elbow) to their Arizona Complex League affiliate Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment.

Boyd was signed to a one-year contract by the Guardians last month and immediately placed on the 15-day injured list as he continues to work his way back from June 2023 Tommy John surgery. The veteran southpaw will probably need most, if not all, of his allotted 30-day rehab window to ramp things back up, putting him on track for activation around mid-August if all goes well.