Jones isn't part of the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.

The lefty-hitting Jones will take a seat for the second time in three days -- both absences have come against right-handed starters -- as Steven Kwan, Angel Martinez and Daniel Schneemann fill the outfield from left to right Monday. Jones has been utilized in a platoon with Jhonkensy Noel, making his recent absences from the starting lineup against RHP worth noting.