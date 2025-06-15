Jones went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.

Jones got the Guardians on the board with his RBI double in the fourth inning. He has gone 3-for-5 with two walks and two extra-base hits over the last two games. The outfielder still has a paltry .220/.309/.333 slash line with four steals, three home runs, 18 RBI and 13 runs scored over 182 plate appearances, but he may be finding his swing at the plate. Jones is still likely to be limited to a strong-side platoon role in the outfield.