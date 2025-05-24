Jones is not in the Guardians' starting lineup against the Tigers on Saturday.
Jones will be on the bench for the start of Saturday's contest after going 0-for-4 with one strikeout during Friday's win. Jhonkensy Noel will start in right field and bat ninth.
More News
-
Guardians' Nolan Jones: Regains strong-side platoon role•
-
Guardians' Nolan Jones: Big effort in matinee•
-
Guardians' Nolan Jones: Sitting again versus right-hander•
-
Guardians' Nolan Jones: Sitting against right-hander•
-
Guardians' Nolan Jones: Taking seat Tuesday•
-
Guardians' Nolan Jones: Supplies lone offense in loss•