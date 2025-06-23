Jones went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Athletics.

Jones doubled in the second run of Cleveland's two-run second inning. He's stayed healthy this season following an injury-laden 2024, but health has not brought back Jones' rookie form of 2023, when he had a .931 OPS with 20 home runs and 20 steals. He's batting .216/.302/.324 with three homers, four steals and 19 RBI through 68 games. On a brighter note, Jones' OPS has improved each month with his .740 for the month June outpacing that of March/April (.570) and May (.616).