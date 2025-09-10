Guardians' Nolan Jones: Taking seat Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Royals.
Jones had been in the lineup for each of the previous six contests but went only 4-for-20 with seven strikeouts over that stretch. C.J. Kayfus will start in right field for the Guardians on Wednesday.
