Jones went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Rays.

With Cleveland down 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Jones stepped to the plate against Tampa Bay closer Pete Fairbanks and crushed a slider 428 feet over the right-field fence. It was only the fourth homer of the season for Jones and his first since June 13, snapping a 53-game power drought in which he'd managed just a .210/.315/.261 slash line. While Wednesday's heroics offer a rare bright spot in a dismal season, the 27-year-old outfielder is still a long way from regaining a regular spot in the Guardians lineup.