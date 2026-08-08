Guardians' Parker Messick: Throws seven sharp innings

Messick (9-6) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out eight over seven innings against the White Sox on Friday.

Messick recorded his sixth straight start of allowing two or fewer earned runs Friday against the White Sox. The left-hander made just two mistakes, allowing solo home runs to Braden Montgomery and Munetaka Murakami. The 25-year-old logged his most strikeouts in a game since June 23, when he recorded 10 strikeouts also against the White Sox. Over 23 starts this year, Messick has posted a 2.57 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 136:38 K:BB in 136.2 innings. The southpaw is slated to make his next start Thursday against the TIgers.