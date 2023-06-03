The Guardians moved Battenfield (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Battenfield landed on the 15-day injured list May 19 due to right shoulder inflammation, and his move to the 60-day IL will keep him out through the All-Star break. Michael Kelly was selected to Cleveland's big-league roster in a corresponding move.
