Guardians' Tanner Bibee: Charged with tough-luck loss

Bibee (4-11) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Friday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 7.1 innings.

Bibee entered the eighth inning with a one-run lead but was charged with the loss after allowing two runners to reach base, both of whom came around to score after he departed. Despite the end result, the 27-year-old will end July on a run of four straight quality starts, and he's now yielded three earned runs or fewer in 10 of his past 11 outings dating back to May 31. He'll carry a 3.81 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 100:38 K:BB across 132.1 innings this season into a home matchup with the Mets next week.