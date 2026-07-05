Guardians' Tanner Bibee: Plagued by long ball Sunday

Bibee took a no-decision Sunday against the White Sox, allowing six runs on six hits and one walk in four innings. He struck out one.

Bibee was crushed by hard contact, serving up at least three home runs for the third time already this year. The 27-year-old right-hander also established a season low in strikeouts, as Sunday's showing is particularly discouraging after he turned in a quality start in five of his last six outings. Bibee is set to carry a 4.06 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 84:30 K:BB over 106.1 innings into a tough road assignment in Miami.