Bibee (3-4) took the loss in Friday's game against the Reds after giving up five runs (four earned) on 10 hits and a walk while striking out four batters in six innings.

Bibee put his team in an early hole by allowing five runs in the first three innings. He managed to settle in during the next three frames, but the early deficit proved to be too large for the Guardians' offense to come back from. After taking losses in each of his last two starts, the 26-year-old righty will look to turn things around next week against a Twins offense that currently ranks 20th in MLB with a .687 OPS.