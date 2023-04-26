McKenzie (shoulder) could being throwing in the bullpen as early as this weekend, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

McKenzie appears to have made significant progress over the past few weeks, as he was able to throw from 75 feet Friday and has worked his way up to now being on the precipice of bullpen sessions. The 25-year-old has missed the entirety of the 2023 campaign while recovering from his right teres major muscle sprain, and while there are some tasks to check off, it does appear that McKenzie is trending in the right direction to come off the 60-day injured list May 29 when he's first eligible.