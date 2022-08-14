McKenzie (8-9) allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three across 6.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Blue Jays.

McKenzie served up a home run to lead off both the fifth and seventh innings, which ultimately led to his ninth loss of the season. The outing marked the first time that McKenzie allowed multiple homers in seven starts entering Saturday's start, during which time he maintained a 1.70 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 48:12 K:BB across 47.2 frames. For the season, McKenzie has a 3.14 ERA with a 124:35 K:BB in 134.2 innings.