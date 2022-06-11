McKenzie did not factor into the decision against Oakland on Friday after going six innings and allowing two runs on five hits while striking out six and walking two.
Although McKenzie did not factor into the decision, he still picked up a quality start, his sixth of the year. He may not be striking out batters at the same rate as last season, but the righty has made other adjustments as his ERA this season sits at 3.09.
