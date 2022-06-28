McKenzie (4-6) took the loss in Monday's 11-1 rout at the hands of the Twins, coughing up seven runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out seven.

For the second straight start Minnesota had McKenzie's number, as half of the hits off the right-hander Monday went for extra bases, including homers by Gary Sanchez and Nick Gordon. Through three outings against the Twins this season, McKenzie has an 8.31 ERA and 3.64 HR/9; against the rest of the league, he sports a 2.86 ERA and 1.29 HR/9.