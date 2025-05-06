The Rangers granted Strickland his release Tuesday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The right-hander signed a minor-league contract with Texas in March but struggled in 12 appearances with Triple-A Round Rock, as he had an 8.22 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB across 15.1 innings. Strickland recorded 12 holds with a 3.31 ERA in 72 appearances with the Angels last season, so he could land another minor-league deal.
More News
-
Rangers' Hunter Strickland: Back with Rangers•
-
Hunter Strickland: Enters open market•
-
Rangers' Hunter Strickland: Receives NRI from Texas•
-
Angels' Hunter Strickland: Takes loss in rough outing•
-
Angels' Hunter Strickland: Notches 11th hold•
-
Angels' Hunter Strickland: Getting chance to close, blows save•