Rosario went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple and two RBI in Sunday's loss against the Twins.

Rosario fell a home run short of hitting for the cycle, and this was also the third time he recorded two or more hits over his last five appearances. While the shortstop is not expected to record four hits on a regular basis, there's no question he's seeing the ball well of late, as he's hit .316 over his last 10 appearances.