Rosario is not in the lineup for Tuesday's tilt with the Twins.

Rosario hits the bench after starting 10 of the last 11 games. It's hard to say he deserves a regular role, as he's hitting .153/.242/.220 through 66 plate appearances this season, though he can at least blame a .174 BABIP for some of his struggles. Jordan Luplow slides to center field in his absence, with Josh Naylor starting in right.