Rosario is starting in center field and leading off Friday against the Tigers.

This is his first start in center field this season, although he did appear in center field after entering as a pinch hitter back on April 3. His other two starts came at shortstop. Rosario is 3-for-8 with zero extra-base hits and zero stolen-base attempts in four games. If Rosario can continue to produce at the plate, there should be a spot for him most days in the field.