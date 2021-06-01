Rosario went 3-for-7 with a solo home run and two runs scored across both games of Monday's doubleheader versus the White Sox.

He went back-to-back with Cesar Hernandez to put Cleveland ahead 2-0 early in Game 1 of the twin bill. Rosario looks to be heating up again -- he's gone 5-for-13 in his last four games. The shortstop is slashing .252/.318/.381 with three homers, 14 RBI, 21 runs scored and four stolen bases. He frequently hits second in the order, which should keep him involved in run-producing plays.