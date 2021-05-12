Rosario went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Cubs.

Rosario hit a game-tying RBI double in the sixth inning and a walkoff RBI single in the 10th to drive home both runs for Cleveland. The 25-year-old has recorded multiple hits in three of the seven games he's played this month, but he's 0-for-15 in the other four contests. Overall, Rosario has a .211/.279/.347 slash line with two home runs, nine RBI, 14 runs scored and a stolen base through 104 plate appearances. His versatility has led to playing time at both shortstop and in center field.