Indians' Amed Rosario: Not starting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rosario isn't starting Thursday's game against the Yankees.
Rosario has gone 2-for-13 with three runs and two strikeouts in the last three games. Jordan Luplow will take over in center field Thursday, leading off.
