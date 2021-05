Rosario went 1-for-3 with two RBI, a run, walk and strikeout in a 6-5 victory against Toronto in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Rosario came alive late along with the entire Cleveland offense with a sixth inning RBI single and run and a bases-loaded walk the next inning to tie the game. The single snapped an 0-for-10 skid for the shortstop who's slashing a mediocre .243/.313/.358.