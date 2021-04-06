Rosario went 1-for-2 with a walk in Monday's 3-0 loss to Kansas City.
Rosario was one of two Cleveland batters to reach base twice in this one, though he was unable to cross the plate in what turned out to be a shutout for the visiting Royals. He's now 3-for-8 with a walk and two runs scored in four games.
