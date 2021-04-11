Rosario will start in center field and bat seventh Sunday against the Tigers.
After starting in the outfield in the first two games of the series with lefties (Derek Holland and Tarik Skubal) on the hill for Detroit, Rosario will once again stick in the lineup for the finale, this time taking on a right-hander (Jose Urena). With a poor .267/.313/.267 slash line through 16 plate appearances this season, Rosario will likely need to show improvement to lock up a full-time role. At least for the time being though, he may have an edge over Jordan Luplow and Ben Gamel for playing time in the outfield.
