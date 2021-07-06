Rosario went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 9-8 loss to Tampa Bay.

The shortstop did a little bit of nearly everything Monday as Cleveland's Nos. 1 through 4 hitters combined to go 9-for-19 while accounting for all eight RBI. Rosario might be heating up again -- he's hit safely in four of the last five games after a slight skid in late June. For the year, he's slashing .266/.316/.380 with five home runs, eight steals, 24 RBI, 40 runs scored and four triples through 294 plate appearances.